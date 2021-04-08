Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, 16, gets Glamour Germany cover 20 years after her mother

Heidi Klum's daughter is following in her mother's footsteps.

The 47-year-old runway icon is mother to Leni, 16, who is making strides of her own in the modeling world.

The young star shared on Instagram on Thursday that she is the cover star of Glamour Germany's 20th-anniversary issue. Fittingly, Klum herself was the magazine's first-ever cover star.

"@glamourgermany 20th Anniversary cover by @kristianschuller," Leni wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who made my first solo cover so special. It’s an honor to share this with my mama @heidiklum who was Glamour Germany’s first ever cover model."

The star made sure to give shoutouts to Glamour's team, as well as her hairstylist and makeup artist in her post's caption.

Leni's proud mama also shared the cover shot on her own Instagram page.

"Couldn’t be more proud of you @leniklum," the "America's Got Talent" judge gushed in the caption.

Finally, the German outlet also shared a fun video featuring both Leni and Heidi's covers on Instagram.

In her interview with the magazine, Leni said she was happy to be emulating her mother.

"I always wanted to do what my mum does. I always wanted to be a model," she said, per Google Translate. "During the shoot, I thought the whole time about how crazy and surreal it is, that I'm actually exactly where she was 20 years ago. It is an incredible honor for me to celebrate my birthday with you."

Klum was present for her daughter's photoshoot, which turned out to be a godsend.

"I wasn't nervous at all, rather positively excited. My mum was there and we had so much fun. We always make nonsense when we're together. We laugh, dance and just have a good time," said Leni. "Even Kristian [Schuller, the photographer and long-time companion of Heidi, editor's note] danced along - the atmosphere on the set was just super relaxed, and that automatically takes away my nervousness. Fortunately, because that way I can always soak up everything and enjoy the job to the fullest."

She added: "I know I should take all of this more seriously because it's work. But that's not how it feels to me at all."