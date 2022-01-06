Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Heather Graham, 51, shares gleaming shoreline bikini selfie: ‘Happy New Year’

The 'Boogie Nights' actress is set to star in a psychological horror film titled, 'Oracle'

By Julius Young | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 1/6 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 1/6

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Heather Graham is soaking up some sun. 

The 51-year-old actress beamed in a recent beach snap she shared to Instagram on Wednesday, wishing her 415,000 followers a happy New Year.

In the shoreline selfie, "The Last Son" star radiated in a black bikini that accentuated her figure as she donned a pair of large sunglasses to go with her bleached blonde curls as clear water flowed in the background.

Heather Graham is soaking up some sun.

Graham starred in "The Last Son" alongside Megan Fox’s musician flame, Machine Gun Kelly. The film was released last month, and Graham is already onto her next project, a psychological horror film titled, "Oracle," which is filmed in New Orleans.

Heather Graham and Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, starred alongside each other in 'The Last Son.' The film was released last month and Graham is already onto her next project, a psychological horror film titled, 'Oracle,' which is filmed in New Orleans.

The "Boogie Nights" star is often praised on social media for her ageless physique. Back in 2013, Graham gave Women’s Health magazine a sneak peek into her healthy lifestyle.

The 51-year-old actress beamed in a recent beach snap she shared to Instagram on Wednesday wishing her 415,000 followers a Happy New Year.

At the time, the outlet reported she was sugar-free for five years, did yoga three times a week, and took on 20 minutes of transcendental meditation daily.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report

Trending