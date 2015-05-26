Expand / Collapse search
Heath Ledger's sister praises Michelle Williams

** FILE ** In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2006 file picture, actor Heath Ledger arrives for the premiere of his new film "Candy" in New York. Ledger, the talented 28-year-old actor who gravitated toward dark, brooding roles that defied his leading-man looks, was found dead Tuesday in a Manhattan apartment. The Australian-born actor was 28. (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh)

It's not easy for kids to grow up in the spotlight.

More than seven years ago, Michelle Williams became a single parent when her ex, Heath Ledger, passed away. Now, Michelle is receiving some parenting praise for how she's raising the former couple's 9-year-old daughter Matilda.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Heath's sister Kate Ledger opened up about how Michelle, 34, "really does keep things real for her [Matilda]," she said. "And her existence, although different from most, is as normal as possible in an abnormal world."

Kate also keeps the memory of her brother alive for Matilda through the power of stories. She told the publication, "I love telling [Matilda] stories about her daddy and how he grew up. I think it's so important for her to have a good sense of where she comes from in order for her to get to know herself."

Heath and Michelle began dating in the summer of 2004 after they met on the set of "Brokeback Mountain," and Matilda was born one year later on Oct. 28, 2005.

"The Dark Knight" actor tragically passed away on Jan. 22, 2008 at the age of 28 from acute intoxication of the combined effects of prescription medications.