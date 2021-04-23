Hayley Hasselhoff says she wore her own lingerie for European Playboy cover: ‘There’s still a long way to go’

Hayley Hasselhoff made history as the first curve model to land a European Playboy cover – but the star faced one challenge along the way.

David Hasselhoff’s daughter appeared on "Tamron Hall" Thursday and told the talk show host she had to wear her own lingerie for the groundbreaking shoot because her size wasn’t available on set.

"You know, there’s still a long way to go when it comes to availability for fashion," the 28-year-old explained. "When it came down to actually fitting my figure in the lingerie, it’s all me. It came from my wardrobe."

"At the end of the day, I’m so used to it," the model continued. "And it’s sad to say that I’m used to coming onto [the] set and sometimes not having the right pieces [available] because of my size."

Still, Hasselhoff insisted she had no qualms rocking her personal pieces.

"To be honest with you, it made me feel more confident and comfortable on the set anyway because I already felt good in these pieces," she said. "And I’ve done a lot of research… growing up as a curvy woman with a bigger bust and having to find the right brands that have availability for my size that are also sexy and beautiful."

Hasselhoff previously took to Instagram where she shared several sizzling shots from her spread, which were taken by renowned German photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

"I am deeply humbled and honoured to be the first ever curve model on a European cover of PLAYBOY @playboygermany," Hasselhoff wrote. "I am overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment."

"I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of societies’ standards of beauty," she shared. "With @ellenvonunwerth iconic female gaze and cinematic love for showcasing a woman to her truest self, we chose to celebrate my body by shooting in this artful way."

For her cover, the model wore nothing but a red silk robe. She said the glamorous snap aimed to celebrate her body and encourage other women to embrace theirs.

"My relationship with my body has always stemmed from my relationship with my mental wellbeing," Hasselhoff explained. "With May being Mental Health Awareness month, I feel empowered to be able to wake up and know that I get to live unapologetically myself. I hope to inspire women to face their fears of the unknown and to lead a life of purpose in which your body does not define you."

"If there is one thing I would tell my younger self it would be that you are worthy just as you are," she continued. "Now, more than ever, we should be grounded in the exploration of self and feel encouraged to celebrate ourselves in ways that feel most authentic. I can only hope this cover will allow women to know that they are loved, valued and desired just as they are - right here, right now."

"Thank you to the gorgeous team at playboy Germany @fboitin @kathrin.stadler.1 for going over and beyond in making me feel most included in the creativity behind this shoot," Hasselhoff concluded her post. "You’ve made me feel like I could take ownership of myself."

Hasselhoff also revealed several photos and videos from the photoshoot which involved her rocking lacy black lingerie.

Hasselhoff was first scouted as a model at age 14 by Ford. While she focused on acting, she revisited modeling in 2014 and has continued since then.

In 2015, Hasselhoff told Fox News there has been a growing movement in the fashion industry to embrace more shapes and sizes.

"Like with anything that society doesn’t really understand, it’s tricky," she explained at the time. "In the modeling world, plus-size usually starts at a size 8 and goes up to a size in 18. In society, you would think plus-size would be a 14 to 24, and rightfully so, because that’s what you were taught to believe. The plus-size modeling industry is still a part of the fashion industry and it’s still a cutthroat industry. It’s one that’s been around for years. It’s just one that hasn’t been as publicized."

"But if you look at Cosmopolitan in Australia, they’ve been using plus-size girls in their editorials since 2000 on a regular issue basis without labeling them ‘plus-size,’" she continued. "Vogue Italia also features plus-size models. There [are] so many outlets that have already embraced plus-size models and I think America is slowly being introduced to that. Fortunately, it’s happening, and it’s becoming this beautiful movement that I'm proud to be a part of. I think that plus-size modeling is trying to find its niche in the market, which is making it such an exciting time."

As for her father, Hasselhoff said the "Baywatch" and "Knight Rider" icon has always been supportive.

"He loves it," said Hasselhoff. "I started when I was 14, so my dad was driving me to my jobs when I was a kid. He’s so, so proud of me, and that’s the biggest gift of all to me, to hear that my parents are proud of me."

"He’s in the entertainment business, but people tend to forget that he’s my dad first," the model shared. "I have a great and supportive family. The only time this business ever stood out to us as a family was that I got to see his passion when it came to his craft at a very young age and how hard-working he was. I’m so thankful for that. That’s what I take away the most out of being the child of somebody who’s in the spotlight. He has always encouraged me to follow my dreams."