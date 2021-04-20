Hayden Panettiere’s ex Brian Hickerson sentenced to 45 days in jail in domestic violence case

Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson will soon find himself confined to a jail cell after accepting a plea deal in his domestic violence case.

On Tuesday, Hickerson, 31, pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend while the remaining six counts against him, which include battery, assault with a deadly weapon and intimidating a witness — were dismissed, according to reports.

Per his plea agreement, Hickerson, who is currently out on bail, was sentenced to 45 days in county jail but will be credited with 12 days served.

Hickerson is to report to the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles by Friday, May 7 and upon his release, he will be placed on a four-year probation and must pay $500 in fees. He also is barred from purchasing any firearms and must attend domestic violence classes, which will be verified by a court in October 2022.

The plea for the "Heroes" actress’s ex comes after a slew of criminal complaints between 2019 and July 2020.

In February 2020, Hickerson was arrested in Wyoming following an altercation with Panettiere, 31, in which she claimed he had allegedly punched her in the face. Hickerson pleaded not guilty at the time and she received a restraining order against him in July 2020. The case remains open.

Alan Jackson, an attorney for the actress, told Fox News at the time that Panettiere "has begun the process of taking back her life."

"After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life," the statement from Jackson said. "Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served. As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun."

The former "Nashville" star began seeing Hickerson shortly after her August 2018 split from fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she shares her 6-year-old daughter Kaya.

Hickerson's attorney and reps for Panettiere did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.