Hayden Panettiere shares rare picture with 5-year-old daughter Kaya

Hayden Panettiere is one proud mama.

The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a rare photo of her 5-year-old daughter Kaya, who she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko.

"Seems like this picture was taken yesterday," Panettiere captioned the pic. "Can't believe my baby is 5 already! Time flies."

On Wednesday, the "Heroes" star posted another pic of Kaya partaking in a very special art project. Panettiere snapped her daughter drawing on a mold of her pregnant belly.

"I took this mold of my belly when I was pregnant and my daughter Kaya begged me to let her draw on it. After I explained to her how DELICATE 😬 and special it is to mommy I finally gave in and said yes. Luckily daddy helped her with a little outline for her to color in," Panettiere captioned the photo.

Panettiere and Klitschko ended their engagement in 2018 after first starting to date in 2009.

She previously said that they work hard at being good co-parents. “We’re still respectful of each other, and we still have that friendship with each other,” Panettiere told Us Weekly in February 2019. “It’s not a situation that you find yourself in all that often, so it’s a new one. But I think we’ve done a really good job.”

Back in January 2017, the former child actor opened up about her battle with postpartum depression and why she checked into a rehab facility in order to become a "better mom."

"Women are so resilient, and that's the incredible thing about them," she explained on "Good Morning America." "I think I'm all the stronger for it. I think I'm a better mom because of it because you never take that connection for granted."