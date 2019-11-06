Hayden Panettiere back with Brian Hickerson following domestic violence case dismissal: reports

Hayden Panettiere is reportedly back with her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson and not everyone in her family is thrilled about it.

The “Nashville” star and Hickerson were recently photographed walking through an airport together, immediately spurring questions of reconciliation.

According to a report from People magazine, a number of Panettiere’s family members “don’t approve of the relationship.”

“They are not fans of Brian,” an insider told the outlet on Wednesday. “It’s clear that he has issues of his own, not to mention the anger issues, which is obviously a big one.”

The 30-year-old actress started seeing Hickerson shortly after her August 2018 split from fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, 43, — with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Kaya. The former couple’s daughter lives in Ukraine with her retired boxer father, per People.

The “Heroes” alum’s relationship with Hickerson is rooted with drama. In October of las year, Hickerson was reportedly involved in an alleged drunken dispute with his father. Police were called, but no arrests were made.

The pair also drew scrutiny in May after Hickerson was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and released on $50,000 bail after an alleged altercation with Panettiere.

E! News reported on Wednesday that the pair “got back together as soon as the restraining order was lifted,” causing Panettiere's family to grow "frustrated" with the actress.

"Neither one of them wanted the restraining order in place and it was the only thing preventing them from being together,” a source told the outlet. "Hayden has been open with her friends and family about her decision to reunite with Brian. Even though she knows they don't approve of him, Hayden is telling everyone that things are different this time."

In July, Hickerson appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court, where a judge heard the testimony of the police officer who responded to the May domestic violence call, according to People magazine. The judge in the case denied a motion to dismiss charges against Hickerson and also declined to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor.

However, the entire case against Hickerson was dismissed in September.

“The case against Brian Hickerson was dismissed without prejudice ... ,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told People at the time. “Our office was unable to proceed because we could not secure a material witness. The protective order also was dismissed.”