Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson arrested on felony assault charges: report

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested Thursday reportedly for a slew of domestic violence and assault charges.

Jail records obtained by Fox News show that the actress's ex, who is 31, was arrested at 9 p.m. on Thursday. His bail has been set to $320,000. His arrest was conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department through a warrant.

An indictment obtained by People magazine further details that Hickerson was booked on four charges of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, two charges of assault and one of intimidating a witness. Panettiere is listed as the witness, according to the report.

It was not immediately clear if Hickerson has retained an attorney.

The criminal complaint explains the charges against Hickerson, stating that the alleged acts of violence occurred from May 2019 to January 2020. It states that Hickerson was also charged with a felony of assault with a deadly weapon, "to wit, garage floor," as well as a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon, "to wit, stairs" and a misdemeanor charge of battery on a spouse/inhabitant, according to People.

Additionally, Panettiere's ex was charged with the felony of dissuading a witness from prosecuting a crime, per the outlet.

Hickerson's arrest comes just days after Panettiere, 30, was granted a restraining order against him. According to multiple reports, the "Nashville" star filed to register an out-of-state order to protect her from Hickerson in her home state of California.

In a statement given to the magazine and posted on Instagram as well, Panettiere said she is vowing to take a stand against domestic abuse as well as addressed the alleged abuse.

"I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve," she said. "I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."

Alan Jackson, an attorney for the actress, told Fox News that Panettiere "has begun the process of taking back her life."

"After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life," the statement from Jackson said. "Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served. As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun."

This is not the first time Hickerson has been arrested on assault charges involving the "Nashville" actress. In February, Hickerson was arrested in Jackson, Wyo., for domestic battery and interference with a peace officer.

Per TMZ, a caller alleged an intoxicated male was locked out of the home because he punched his girlfriend in the face. According to authorities, Hickerson allegedly punched Panettiere “with a closed fist on the right side of her face,” the outlet reported.

When police arrived, they found Hickerson in the driveway, and he allegedly told them Panettiere was inside the home, according to TMZ, citing documents.

Hickerson reportedly avoided answering when asked by the cops if he had physically assaulted the "Nashville" star. At the time, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News that Hickerson has been charged with two misdemeanors, domestic battery and interference with a peace officer. He was later released.

And in May 2019, Hickerson was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and released on $50,000 bail after an alleged altercation with Panettiere.

The actress started seeing Hickerson shortly after her August 2018 split from fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Kaya. The former couple’s daughter lives in Ukraine with her retired boxer father, per People.

Hickerson is expected to appear in court for his latest charges on Monday.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and Julius Young contributed to this report.