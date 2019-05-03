Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, Fox News has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told Fox News that Hickerson was arrested early Thursday and his bond was set at $50,000.

Hickerson was released on bond later that afternoon, Us Weekly reported. Because this is classified as a domestic violence case, the victim, as well as all other information, is confidential.

According to TMZ, sources, Hickerson allegedly got into an altercation with the "Nashville" star late Wednesday. It's unclear who called the cops, but according to the gossip site, after police interviewed, the couple they took Hickerson into custody.

Following her split from fiancé Wladimir Klitschko — whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter with — the 29-year-old actress started seeing Hickerson last August, per Us Weekly.

A rep for Panettiere did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Attempts to find a rep for Hickerson by Fox News' were unsuccessful.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.