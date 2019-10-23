Sarah Jessica Parker reveals a shocking ‘Sex and the City’ theory about Carrie Bradshaw

She famously played sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City," navigating “single life” in New York with her girlfriends.

Now, Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up about her personal theory that Bradshaw’s three BFFs Samantha Jones, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbs may have been all in Carrie’s head.

“Sometimes I’m like, 'We don’t even know if Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte were real,'" Parker said.

“Sometimes I’m like, 'Hmmm, just to mess with myself.' Think about it: did Carrie make them up? She’s telling a story every week. This is her point of view, it’s almost always her point of view,” Parker added.

SJP’s jaw-dropping theory doesn’t end there — she points to further evidence. “When Carrie went to Paris and left her computer, for the first time Carrie wasn’t telling the story. In the entire run of the series, if you think about it for a second, right?” Parker said.

“She left her computer which was the conduit (through) which the audiences know about Charlotte, Miranda … Samantha.”

While "Sex and the City" ran for six seasons — and two movies (with a third completely ruled out) — originally on TV from 1998-2004, it is on constant repeat.

“These friendships, real or not real, as described were beyond a source of joy and a connection and a way of relating, they were a necessity,” Parker said, of the series’ enduring popularity.

“I think that that really made an impact on audiences because either they were feeling that way … or they wanted to feel that way,” she said.

“Carrie was unusual in that she was conveying with words and actions, a life that thus far had not been shared on TV.

“And she was like a contradiction … and a woman pursuing a life simply for herself, which was almost, like, ‘what what what?'

“I just think there was a lot that hadn’t yet been told about women on TV.”

Though Parker, 54, admits the show was, in many ways, a “period piece” and about a particular “time” in New York City, rather than reflective of today’s modern society.

“It really does speak of a socio-economic group of women particular to New York at that time, it speaks of a political time, of an economy that’s different,” Parker told News Corp Australia.

Since then, Parker has starred in another TV series for US network HBO, "Divorce," which ended in August after three seasons.

This week, she has been in Australia for a series of events, including an appearance at Chemist Warehouse for the relaunch of her perfume collection and signature scent “Lovely."

With multiple businesses under her belt, Parker reflected on the lessons she has learned from her business moves.

“It’s important for you and other young women to do the thing they feel is interesting and argue their point, as far as you can,” Parker told News Corp.

“Fight for the story that you want to be telling and the way that you want to tell it.

“You are your own person, you have a point of view, you should be heard. And so I just think it makes for things that feel more personal and specific.”

As for her style icon status — both as Carrie on "Sex and the City" and as herself — SJP is decidedly low-key.

“I’m not really good at describing me,” Parker said of her dress sense.

FYI, she is wearing a spotty pink Batsheva dress with statement buttons, a pair of heels from SJP Collection, and with her hair in Carrie-esque beachy waves.

“There’s me and then there’s the show. I understand the impact of that portrait,” Parker said.

“Pat (SATC costume designer Patricia Field) and I worked really hard on that and I remember the moment we decided to put a flower on the lapel of my coat, I remember it specifically.

“I remember when we kept going back — oh, this is this season! This makes perfect sense.”

This article originally appeared on news.com.au.