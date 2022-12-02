Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer accused Jennifer Siebel Newsom of lying about sexual assault: ‘Regret is not rape’

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers argued that Jennifer Siebel Newsom lied about being raped and sexually assaulted by the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

Lawyer Alan Jackson made the closing argument for the defense on Thursday and accused two women of lying about their encounters with Weinstein, while claiming the other two women took part in "transactional sex."

Jackson suggested those two women had sexual exchanges with Weinstein to advance their careers, and it was "100% consensual."

"Regret is not rape," Weinstein’s lawyers remarked.

He told the jurors to look past the emotional testimony of the four women who came forward against Weinstein and to look at the facts.



"Believe us because we’re mad, believe us because we cried," Jackson argued and said what jurors were being asked to do.

"Well, fury does not make fact. And tears do not make truth."

Weinstein’s lawyer seemingly directed his comments toward Siebel Newsom over her tearful testimony.

"It was a theatrical, overly dramatized performance," Jackson suggested. "What you saw was an act."

Siebel Newsom was one of the women who engaged in "transactional sex," Jackson claimed. "She knows it, and she hates it."

Siebel Newsom was cross-examined in a Los Angeles courtroom in November over testimony in which she claimed she was raped by Weinstein in 2005 at a hotel after they met at the Toronto International Film Festival.

As she took the stand in the trial against Weinstein, Siebel Newsom described the entertainment mogul's "distorted" and "fish-like" genitals in her sometimes-emotional testimony.

"Lots of bruises, markings, yellow and green, lots of stretch marks on his belly, very not physically fit at all," Siebel Newsom said after being asked to describe Weinstein, Page Six reported. "Looked uncircumcised and strange though, kind of fish-like, the penis, something was distorted in the testicles … Lots of skin, lots of skin down there."

Siebel Newsom has been identified in court as Jane Doe 4 and is the fourth woman to come forward about Weinstein during the trial.

"I’m standing. I’m resisting," she recounted in her testimony, according to the outlet. "Horror. I’m trembling. This is my worst nightmare. I’m just this blow-up doll that he’s just trying to masturbate off of."

Siebel Newsom is a documentarian and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Siebel Newsom said she emailed Weinstein two years after she was allegedly raped by the Hollywood mogul. She added their meeting left her "triggered."

The 70-year-old former movie magnate Weinstein is charged with raping and sexually assaulting two women and committing sexual battery against two others. He has pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution is set to give its final rebuttal Friday morning, after which jurors will begin deliberations.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.