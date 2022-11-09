‘Melrose Place’ star Daphne Zuniga takes stand in Harvey Weinstein trial, testifies on Jennifer Siebel Newsom

"Melrose Place" star Daphne Zuniga took the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s sex-crimes trial to defend her good friend Jennifer Siebel Newsom on Tuesday.

The "One Tree Hill" actress was called by the prosecution as a witness related to Jane Doe #4, who was later revealed to be Siebel Newsom, wife to California Gov. Newsom, according to Variety.

As Zuniga and Siebel Newsom remain close acquaintances, she testified to the Los Angeles Superior Court jurors about the day that Siebel Newsom recounted her meeting with the disgraced producer.

In 2005, Zuniga mentioned she went on a hike with Siebel Newsom, who discussed that she had a business meeting with Weinstein.

During the conversation, Zuniga asked Siebel Newsom how the meeting went with Weinstein, and she responded, "I don’t want to talk about it."

After quickly changing the subject and never bringing up the topic again, Zuniga described Siebel Newsom’s behavior switch from energetic and "upbeat" to being vividly "upset" and "agitated."

Siebel Newsom said she emailed Weinstein two years after their encounter and claimed she was allegedly raped by the now 70-year-old.

More than 15 years later, Siebel Newsom had reached out to Zuniga to discuss that she was part of Weinstein’s case and that detectives would call her asking for details about their discussion, Zuniga explained in the trial.

She participated in an interview with an investigator in December 2021.

At the Weinstein trial, his defense attorney, Mark Werksman, argued against Zuniga’s claims.

"The conversation was so inconsequential, you forgot about it for 16 years," Werksman suggested, according to the media outlet.

Werksman added that Zuniga was only helping a friend to strengthen her case.

The actress disagreed, as the prosecutor objected to Werkman’s argument and the judge shot it down.

"You forgot about it until Jane Doe #4 reminded you of it 16 years later," the lawyer claimed.