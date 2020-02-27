Harvey Weinstein could have royal honor revoked, Boris Johnson says

Following his rape conviction in New York City, Harvey Weinstein may be stripped of his royal honor in the U.K.

The disgraced movie mogul, 67, was found guilty of a criminal sex act for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006 and third-degree rape of a woman in 2013. As a result, his CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), which he was awarded in 2004 for his contribution to the British film industry, may be revoked.

According to the Times of London, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in favor of revoking Weinstein’s honor but notes that it’s ultimately a decision that will be made by the Honours Forfeiture Committee.

“We are crystal clear that unwanted behavior is completely unacceptable. We condemn sexual violence in all its forms,” Johnson’s official spokesperson told the outlet.

In addition to the Honours Forfeiture Committee, the Queen will have to approve the final decision. The CBE marks the second-highest honor the monarchy can bestow on someone, the first being a knighthood.

A member of the British Parliament, Chi Onwurah, issued a formal request for Weinstein’s honor to be revoked following his conviction on Monday, arguing that his “services” to the film industry are now tainted.

“We have long been aware of these ‘services’ and the impact they have had upon so many women.”

The request continued: “In light of the guilty verdict will the Secretariat finally strip Mr. Weinstein of his CBE as I first requested on 11 October 2017? Or will they continue to honor Mr. Weinstein at the expense of all those who have experienced sexual violence and especially his victims?”

The verdict followed weeks of often harrowing and excruciatingly graphic testimony from a string of accusers who told of rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and that's-Hollywood excuses from Weinstein about how the casting couch works.

The jury of seven men and five women handed down the verdict on Monday after five days of deliberating.

Weinstein has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual. Sentencing was set for March 11.