Harvey Weinstein may face new sexual assault indictment as retrial looms

Harvey Weinstein could face a new indictment after prosecutors revealed more women have come forward with sexual assault allegations against the entertainment mogul.

Additional women have come forward with allegations against Weinstein in the weeks since his rape conviction was overturned, Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said during Wednesday's court hearing. Blumberg said women who weren't willing to come forward previously might now be ready to testify against the film producer.

When asked by Judge Curtis Farber whether there was a possibility of prosecutors filing a new indictment, Blumberg replied: "Yes, your honor."

Prosecutors said an update could be given to the court by the end of June. Weinstein's retrial on the overturned conviction was tentatively scheduled for sometime after Labor Day during a previous hearing.

A New York appeals court overturned Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction , ordering a new trial in a stunning reversal of a landmark #MeToo case.

In a 4-3 decision, the court found that Weinstein's trial judge allowed prosecutors to call women who said Weinstein had assaulted them to testify, even though their accusations did not specifically relate to the entertainment mogul's charges.

Weinstein was originally sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted in February 2020 of forcing oral sex on TV and film production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 and third-degree rape of hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013.

He was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault from actor Annabella Sciorra’s allegations of rape in the 1990s. Weinstein has denied ever engaging in non-consensual sex.

Weinstein also returned to court May 9 for a hearing regarding his possible extradition to California. His legal team asserted his right not to be extradited at this time, mostly so he can prepare for his retrial and due to his "very serious health issues."

"Our main concern in all of this is that Mr. Weinstein is here in New York, so we can prepare for trial and that he get the medical care he needs," Diana Fabi Samson told reporters during a post-hearing press conference. "And just concerned that travel … would impact his health issues."

She later emphasized, "He has very serious health issues. And I think it's also worth noting that since the day he was incarcerated, he has been in a hospital setting."

California has requested Weinstein be extradited to begin serving his 16-year sentence due to the appeals court overturning the entertainment mogul's New York conviction.

Weinstein has not served any of his 16-year sentence after being found guilty in California on charges separate from the overturned New York conviction. Weinstein was found guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and another sexual misconduct count involving a woman known as Jane Doe 1 in California. His legal team has vowed to appeal the conviction.

His next appearance in this matter is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Fox News' Jennifer Johnson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.