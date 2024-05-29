Expand / Collapse search
In Court

Harvey Weinstein may face new sexual assault indictment as retrial looms

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein was back in court after his 2020 rape conviction was overturned April 25

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg enters courtroom for Harvey Weinstein hearing at Manhattan Supreme Court Video

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg enters courtroom for Harvey Weinstein hearing at Manhattan Supreme Court

Weinstein's 2020 conviction was vacated by the NY Court of Appeals. (John Mantel for Fox News Digital)

Harvey Weinstein could face a new indictment after prosecutors revealed more women have come forward with sexual assault allegations against the entertainment mogul.

Additional women have come forward with allegations against Weinstein in the weeks since his rape conviction was overturned, Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said during Wednesday's court hearing. Blumberg said women who weren't willing to come forward previously might now be ready to testify against the film producer.

When asked by Judge Curtis Farber whether there was a possibility of prosecutors filing a new indictment, Blumberg replied: "Yes, your honor."

Prosecutors said an update could be given to the court by the end of June. Weinstein's retrial on the overturned conviction was tentatively scheduled for sometime after Labor Day during a previous hearing.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN FIGHTS CALIFORNIA EXTRADITION DUE TO PRODUCER'S ‘VERY SERIOUS HEALTH ISSUES'

Harvey Weinstein sits in during a court hearing

Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in New York. (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP)

Harvey Weinstein sits in court

Wednesday's court hearing addressed various legal issues related to the upcoming trial, which is tentatively scheduled for some time after Labor Day. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, Pool)

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for Weinstein.

A New York appeals court overturned Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction, ordering a new trial in a stunning reversal of a landmark #MeToo case.

In a 4-3 decision, the court found that Weinstein's trial judge allowed prosecutors to call women who said Weinstein had assaulted them to testify, even though their accusations did not specifically relate to the entertainment mogul's charges.

Weinstein was originally sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted in February 2020 of forcing oral sex on TV and film production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 and third-degree rape of hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013.

He was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault from actor Annabella Sciorra’s allegations of rape in the 1990s. Weinstein has denied ever engaging in non-consensual sex.

Harvey Weinstein in court

A New York appeals court overturned Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction April 25. (Reuters/David Dee Delgado/Pool)

Harvey Weinstein in court

Harvey Weinstein makes his first public appearance at a May 1 hearing since the New York State Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 rape conviction April 25. (Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images)

Weinstein also returned to court May 9 for a hearing regarding his possible extradition to California. His legal team asserted his right not to be extradited at this time, mostly so he can prepare for his retrial and due to his "very serious health issues."

"Our main concern in all of this is that Mr. Weinstein is here in New York, so we can prepare for trial and that he get the medical care he needs," Diana Fabi Samson told reporters during a post-hearing press conference. "And just concerned that travel … would impact his health issues."

She later emphasized, "He has very serious health issues. And I think it's also worth noting that since the day he was incarcerated, he has been in a hospital setting."

Harvey Weinstein is sitting down in a courtroom

Harvey Weinstein returned to court in New York City as authorities consider an extradition request from California to serve his sentence for a 2022 rape conviction. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

California has requested Weinstein be extradited to begin serving his 16-year sentence due to the appeals court overturning the entertainment mogul's New York conviction.

Weinstein has not served any of his 16-year sentence after being found guilty in California on charges separate from the overturned New York conviction. Weinstein was found guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and another sexual misconduct count involving a woman known as Jane Doe 1 in California. His legal team has vowed to appeal the conviction.

His next appearance in this matter is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Harvey Weinstein leaves court in 2019

Harvey Weinstein was previously convicted on charges in New York and California. (Getty Images)

Fox News' Jennifer Johnson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending