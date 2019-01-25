Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

In Court
Published

Harvey Weinstein in court to replace legal team

Associated Press
close
Harvey Weinstein could face life behind barsVideo

Harvey Weinstein could face life behind bars

Top Talkers: Disgraced movie mogul charged with an additional count of criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault after a third accuser came forward.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a New York City courthouse for a judge to sign off formally on changes to his legal team in his rape and sexual assault case.

Weinstein didn't comment as he entered the building Friday.

The fallen film mogul is replacing defense attorney Benjamin Brafman with four new lawyers.

They include Jose Baez, who won an acquittal for Florida mom Casey Anthony on charges she killed her young daughter.

ROSE MCGOWAN CLAIMS HARVEY WEINSTEIN BOUGHT OFF HER LAWYERS

Judge James Burke is expected to approve the swap.

Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006. He denies the allegations.

Weinstein's new legal team also features Ronald Sullivan, Pamela Robillard Mackey and ex-Manhattan prosecutor Duncan Levin.