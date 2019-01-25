Harvey Weinstein in court to replace legal team

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a New York City courthouse for a judge to sign off formally on changes to his legal team in his rape and sexual assault case.

Weinstein didn't comment as he entered the building Friday.

The fallen film mogul is replacing defense attorney Benjamin Brafman with four new lawyers.

They include Jose Baez, who won an acquittal for Florida mom Casey Anthony on charges she killed her young daughter.

ROSE MCGOWAN CLAIMS HARVEY WEINSTEIN BOUGHT OFF HER LAWYERS

Judge James Burke is expected to approve the swap.

Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006. He denies the allegations.

Weinstein's new legal team also features Ronald Sullivan, Pamela Robillard Mackey and ex-Manhattan prosecutor Duncan Levin.