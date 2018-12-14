Harvey Weinstein allegedly bragged about sleeping with Jennifer Lawrence, lawsuit claims

A new lawsuit filed against Harvey Weinstein on Friday reportedly details an allegation from a woman, who claims the disgraced Hollywood producer sexually assaulted her multiple times.

According to Variety — citing the lawsuit — a woman identified only as Jane Doe, alleges that in 2013 she had a meeting with Weinstein in his office when he pushed her to the floor. He then allegedly removed her underwear and performed oral sex on her against her will, as she started to sob.

Per the outlet, the suit claims that Weinstein then asked her: "Do you even want to be an actress?" Variety reports that Weinstein also allegedly said he was trying to help the woman, adding, "I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar.”

A rep for Weinstein did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Meanwhile, Lawrence denied having "anything but a professional relationship" with Weinstein, 66, in a statement issued to Fox News on Friday.

“My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein," Lawrence said. "I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.”

According to Variety, the woman said she initially met Weinstein at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival. During that time, the woman says she went to Weinstein's suite at the Waldorf Astoria in Park City, Utah, where he allegedly barged in on her while she was in the restroom, the suit claims.

Per Variety, the suit further alleges that Weinstein pulled down his pants, masturbated, and ejaculated on the woman's skirt.

Weinstein has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct. The allegations gained widespread public attention following two bombshell reports in October 2017, ultimately leading to Weinstein’s downfall. He has consistently denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Fox News' Elizabeth Zwirz contributed to this report.