'Harry Potter' actor confesses hit movies were 'quite boring' to make

"Harry Potter" actor Jason Isaacs made a candid confession about filming the hit franchise.

The British actor, who played Lucius Malfoy in six of the eight "Harry Potter" movies, revealed the films were "quite boring" to make.

"It's a terrible confession to make. They weren't that much fun to make. It's quite boring, making big special effects films," Isaacs shared on BBC’s "The One Show."

"However, the pleasures all come afterwards," he remarked. "I see and meet people for whom their lives were changed by it … still people reading it and sharing it with their children. Some people say their lives were saved by it, and I believe it."

Despite his confession, Isaacs admitted he gets emotional when he takes his family to tour the set.

"Even though I was in the films, when I've taken godchildren or nephews and nieces to the tour … and suddenly you're in the Great Hall, every time, I burst out in tears," he shared.

"It's incredibly moving and overwhelming. There's some magic that happened in those stories."

Isaacs portrayed Lucius, the father of Draco Malfoy, played by Tom Felton, in 2002’s "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" and reprised his role until 2011’s "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2."

"The White Lotus" star continued to share how magical the "Harry Potter" franchise was to him.

"Something happened, who knows why, when those ingredients came together. … The soufflé rose. … It created just love around the world and a sense of inclusion," he added.

Isaacs starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other famous cast members.

In September, "Harry Potter" star Maggie Smith died "peacefully," and cast members paid tribute to her.

Radcliffe issued a statement honoring the star, who portrayed Professor Minerva McGonagall, the head of Gryffindor House, in the franchise.

"The first time I met Maggie Smith, I was 9 years old, and we were reading through scenes for ‘David Copperfield,’ which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her," Radcliffe told Variety at the time.

"The other thing I knew about her was that she was a dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was ‘would you like me to call you dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of ‘don’t be ridiculous!’ I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the ‘Harry Potter’ films.

"She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny. I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused, but if it applies to anyone in our industry, then it applies to her. Thank you, Maggie."