©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Harry Potter' actor confesses hit movies were 'quite boring' to make

Jason Isaacs portrayed Lucius Malfoy in 6 of the 8 'Harry Potter' movies

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
‘FOX & Friends’ hosts a magical ‘Harry Potter’ celebration Video

‘FOX & Friends’ hosts a magical ‘Harry Potter’ celebration

‘FOX & Friends’ co-hosts celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter’ being published in the U.S.

"Harry Potter" actor Jason Isaacs made a candid confession about filming the hit franchise. 

The British actor, who played Lucius Malfoy in six of the eight "Harry Potter" movies, revealed the films were "quite boring" to make.

"It's a terrible confession to make. They weren't that much fun to make. It's quite boring, making big special effects films," Isaacs shared on BBC’s "The One Show."

Jason Isaacs in Harry Potter

"Harry Potter" actor Jason Isaacs admitted the popular franchise was "quite boring" to make. (Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection)

"However, the pleasures all come afterwards," he remarked. "I see and meet people for whom their lives were changed by it … still people reading it and sharing it with their children. Some people say their lives were saved by it, and I believe it."

Despite his confession, Isaacs admitted he gets emotional when he takes his family to tour the set.

"Even though I was in the films, when I've taken godchildren or nephews and nieces to the tour … and suddenly you're in the Great Hall, every time, I burst out in tears," he shared. 

Jason Isaacs

British actor Jason Isaacs, best known for his portrayal as Lucius Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" series, made a "terrible confession" about the film. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London)

"It's incredibly moving and overwhelming. There's some magic that happened in those stories."

Isaacs portrayed Lucius, the father of Draco Malfoy, played by Tom Felton, in 2002’s "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" and reprised his role until 2011’s "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2."

Jason Isaacs (L) and Tom Felton

Isaacs portrayed Lucius, the father of Draco Malfoy, played by Tom Felton, in 2002’s "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" and reprised his role until 2011’s "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2." (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

"The White Lotus" star continued to share how magical the "Harry Potter" franchise was to him.

"Something happened, who knows why, when those ingredients came together. … The soufflé rose. … It created just love around the world and a sense of inclusion," he added.

Jason Isaacs

Actor Jason Isaacs arrives at the "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" Celebration in 2011. (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Isaacs starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other famous cast members. 

L to R: Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Matthew Lewis pose together for the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

(L-R) Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis attend the New York premiere of "Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in 2011 in New York City. (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

In September, "Harry Potter" star Maggie Smith died "peacefully," and cast members paid tribute to her.

Radcliffe issued a statement honoring the star, who portrayed Professor Minerva McGonagall, the head of Gryffindor House, in the franchise. 

"The first time I met Maggie Smith, I was 9 years old, and we were reading through scenes for ‘David Copperfield,’ which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her," Radcliffe told Variety at the time.

Maggie Smith poses for photos

In September 2024, "Harry Potter" star Maggie Smith died "peacefully," and cast members paid tribute. (John Hayes; Jenny Lewis)

"The other thing I knew about her was that she was a dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was ‘would you like me to call you dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of ‘don’t be ridiculous!’ I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the ‘Harry Potter’ films.

"She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny. I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused, but if it applies to anyone in our industry, then it applies to her. Thank you, Maggie."

