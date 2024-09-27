Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

Legendary actress Maggie Smith dead at 89

Smith, best known for her roles in "Downton Abbey" and "Harry Potter," died "peacefully" on Sept. 27

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 26 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 26

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Legendary actress, Maggie Smith, has died. She was 89. 

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith," Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said in a statement to Fox News Digital via Smith's publicist, Clair Dobbs, on Friday. "She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September."

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2024: PHOTOS

Actress Maggie Smith

 Actress Dame Maggie Smith is seen Leicester Square, London, Feb. 17, 2015.  (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end," the statement continued. "She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days."

"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time," the statement concluded.

This story is developing. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending