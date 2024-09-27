Legendary actress Maggie Smith dead at 89

Legendary actress, Maggie Smith, has died. She was 89.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith," Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said in a statement to Fox News Digital via Smith's publicist, Clair Dobbs, on Friday. "She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September."

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end," the statement continued. "She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days."

"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time," the statement concluded.

