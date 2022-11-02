'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe doubles down on denouncing J.K. Rowling's transgender comments

Daniel Radcliffe is doubling down on his choice to denounce "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling's comments about transgender identities, stating it was important for him to clarify "not everybody in the franchise felt that way."

Rowling made waves in the summer of 2020 when she started speaking candidly about gender identity, which many people perceived to be transphobic. One tweet from the British author reads, "I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

In response, Radcliffe wrote an open letter for The Trevor Project, an organization that aims to prevent suicide among LGBTQ+ youth.

"The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that," Radcliffe told IndieWire of the previously penned piece.

"And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important," Radcliffe shared.

"It was really important as I’ve worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years, and so I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything," he noted.

The 33-year-old's original essay reads, "I realize that certain press outlets will probably want to paint this as in-fighting between J.K. Rowling and myself, but that is really not what this is about, nor is it what’s important right now… Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

In contrast to Radcliffe, "Harry Potter" actor Tom Felton was less critical of Rowling's comments, telling The Times of London, "I can't speak for what other individuals have said… I am quick to remind myself and others that ‘Potter’ for some reason has brought more people together across the world and more generations than probably anything else has in the past 20 years, and I'm quick to celebrate that. It came from one person, and that's her, so I'm very grateful."

Actor Eddie Redmayne, who starred in "Fantastic Beasts," the prequel series to Rowling's "Harry Potter," previously told Variety in a statement, "Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself… This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo’s comments."