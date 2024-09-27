'Harry Potter' star Maggie Smith receives tributes from Hollywood: 'We will never see another'

Actress Maggie Smith died "peacefully" Sept. 27, and Hollywood did not hesitate with tributes.

Daniel Radcliffe, Smith's "Harry Potter" co-star, issued a statement honoring the star, who portrayed Professor Minerva McGonagall, the head of Gryffindor House, in the franchise.

"The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for ‘David Copperfield,’ which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her," Radcliffe said in a statement to Variety.

"The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was ‘would you like me to call you Dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of ‘don’t be ridiculous!’ I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the ‘Harry Potter’ films.

"She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny. I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you, Maggie."

King Charles III honored Smith in a statement to GBN Friday.

"My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dame Maggie Smith. As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage," his statement said.

Hugh Bonneville, who starred alongside Smith in "Downton Abbey," said in a statement to The Associated Press, "Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent. She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family."

Rob Lowe took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion. She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another. God speed, Ms. Smith!"

George Takei wrote, "A grand star of screen and stage has departed. Maggie Smith, known most recently for her unforgettable roles as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey and as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, passed away at age 89. Fans both old and young shall miss her dearly."

Ariana Grande shared a photo of Smith on her Instagram story and included several hearts and infinity signs.

"Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one-of-a-kind.’ My heartfelt condolences go out to the family…RIP," Whoopi Goldberg, who starred in "Sister Act" with Smith, wrote on Instagram.

Smith's sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, issued a statement to Fox News Digital via Smith's publicist, Clair Dobbs, Friday, announcing the death of the actress.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September," the statement said.

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end," the statement continued. "She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Born in Ilford, England, in 1934, the Oscar Award-winning actress was best known for her roles as Violet Crawley in "Downton Abbey" and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the "Harry Potter" films.

Smith kick-started her career in 1952, when she appeared as Viola in "Twelfth Night" at the Oxford Playhouse. She made her Broadway debut in 1956 with various roles in "New Faces of ‘56" at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

That same year, Smith appeared in her first film, "Child in the House." In 1959, she received her first British Academy Film Award nomination for her role in "Nowehere to Go."

Smith earned her first Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for her performance in "Othello" in 1965. Four years later, she won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in the 1969 film "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie."

Throughout her 60-year career, Smith appeared in various films, TV shows and theater productions. She won two Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, four Emmy Awards, five Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Tony Award.

Smith was married to Beverley Cross until his death in March 1998.

Smith is survived by her two sons, Chris Stephens and Toby Larkin, whom she shared with her ex-husband, actor Robert Stephens, and five grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report