Harry Connick Jr. reflects on 25-year marriage with wife Jill Goodacre: 'I wouldn't have anything without her'

Harry Connick Jr. and his supermodel wife Jill Goodacre are still head over heels for each other, even 25 years after tying the knot.

On Thursday, while receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Grammy-winning artist spoke to Variety about his long-lasting love.

"Every day we grow deeper and deeper in love with each other," the singer said.

His latest song, "True Love," is dedicated to his wife.

Connick, 52, told Extra that Goodacre, 55, is his world, saying: "She’s everything to me. I wouldn't have anything without her."

During the interview, he also recalled a "really famous guy" asking him if he ever cheats on his wife, to which he responded: "'No I don't,' and he said, 'How do you do that?' and I pointed at my ring and said, 'I worked really hard for this and this is something that means a lot to me.'"

The "When Harry Meets Sally..." actor said one of the most terrifying moments of his life was when his wife was diagnosed with cancer.

"It was the most empty, horrifying moment, especially when it's your hero," he told Extra. "It was a very scary place to be."

Goodacre has been in remission for seven years now.

The lovebirds began dating when Goodacre was at the top of her career, and Connick sang the music for the movie "When Harry Met Sally..." They got married in 1994.

"The deeper I connect with my family, the freer I am to be more creative," the artist told Variety. "The pain is inevitable, and that's what you learn when the things that matter come to the forefront. For me, the stronger that part of one's life is, the more creative you can be -- the better artist you can be."

Connick and Goodacre have three daughters: Georgia Tatum, 23; Sarah Kate, 22; and Charlotte, 17.

