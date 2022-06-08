Harrison Wagner’s brother pays tribute after his death: ‘Always with you’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harrison Wagner’s brother, Peter Wagner, took to Instagram on Wednesday to remember his late brother.

Harrison, the youngest son of the "General Hospital" star Jack Wagner, died in Los Angeles on Monday at 27.

"Always with you," Peter captioned his post of images with Harrison.

Harrison was pronounced dead on scene at 5:14 a.m. in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley suburb of North Hollywood. The cause of death is currently under investigation and listed as "deferred."

‘GENERAL HOSPITAL’ SOAP STAR JACK WAGNER'S SON HARRISON, 27, FOUND DEAD IN LOS ANGELES PARKING LOT

The coroner's office told Fox News Digital: "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

Earlier in the year, Harrison shared a photo posing with his famous father on social media, and captioned the image, "like father, like son."

He struggled with drug addiction in the past, but it's unclear if substance abuse played a part in his death. Jack previously spoke out in fear for his youngest son's addiction issues after he relapsed in 2016 and went missing for one week.

"I’m going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions & struggles to do so w me via Twitter. We can face them 2gether, I’ll start," Jack tweeted at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I fear for my youngest sons safety. Harrison has struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed & is MIA 5days."

He gave fans a hopeful update the following day when he announced Harrison had been in contact: "He’s 21 & in charge of his life, ty for the lv & prayers, please continue to share your struggles, it helps us all."

Harrison's mother, Kristina Wagner, is also an actress, and met Jack while working together on "General Hospital." The couple privately married during a ceremony in Lake Tahoe, Nevada in 1993, but divorced years later in 2006.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jack and Kristina share their son Peter, and Jack has a daughter, Kerry, from another relationship.

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.