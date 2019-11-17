Hannah Jeter said she went into hiding after gaining 70 pounds during pregnancy

Hannah Jeter opened up about struggling to get back into shape after giving birth to her children.

Hannah, 29, shares two daughters with husband, Derek Jeter -- Story Grey and Bella Raine.

She told Editorialist Magazine "I went into hiding" after gaining 70 pounds in her first pregnancy and 55 in her second.

"No one really saw me, but I have pictures," the model said. "I alw

ays thought, you know, I’m going to have kids and go right back to work and pop back into shape and it’s not that easy."

She said after trying intermittent fasting, she began to lose weight, had more energy and "just felt incredible."

Jeter, 29, says she tries to limit her kids screen time and runs to Michael’s craft store “like, twice a week. Most days my husband comes home and he’s like, ‘Holy crap’ — because I’m covered in paint or glue. I was literally painting a birdhouse yesterday.”