Hannah Jeter on why she and Derek won't post photos of their daughters on social media

Hannah and Derek Jeter are an extremely private couple.

The pair, who married in 2016, rarely makes public appearances together and have never shared any photos of their two daughters -- 9-month-old Story Grey and Bella Raine, 2 -- on social media. Hannah recently opened up about why they've made that choice.

The 29-year-old model told Editorialist magazine,“[Social media] has never felt natural to me."

"I know it’s necessary in my industry, and I absolutely have to when it’s part of a contract," she said. "But a lot of people post their children and husbands, and for me that will never be the case."

The retired MLB player, 45, and she realized that they can "handle" the pressures but want to protect their kids, Hannah explained.

“Both my husband and I have been in a place in our careers where we have to share so much. And we can handle it,” she said. “But when you love something so much, you want to protect it more than anything in the world. And for me, that’s my relationship, that’s my kids.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue star said she preferred her privacy even while pregnant.

Hannah revealed that she gained 70 pounds with Bella and 55 pounds with Story and "went into hiding."

“I always thought, ‘You know, I’m going to have kids and go right back to work and pop back into shape,’ and it’s not that easy,” she said, adding that she has been following an intermittent fasting diet, which gives her more energy.

Hannah also talked about her and Derek's approach to parenting. They limit the use of technology for their daughters and would rather be outside exploring, she said.

“I grew up in a small community, my mom was a teacher, we had lots of arts and crafts going on," Hannah said. "I think I raise my kids just how my mom raised me -- being outside with nature and animals, trying not to be so on top of them, giving them safe places to explore and use their imagination.

“Most days my husband comes home and he’s like, ‘Holy crap’ -- because I’m covered in paint or glue. I was literally painting a birdhouse yesterday,” she added.