'Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown apologizes for using N-word in video

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hannah Brown has apologized to her fans for using inappropriate and offensive language during an Instagram Live video.

The 25-year-old reality TV star used the N-word while singing along to DaBaby’s “Rockstar” on Saturday and quickly received intense backlash from Bachelor Nation.

On Sunday, Brown wrote there is "no excuse" for using the word and "will not justify what I said."

HANNAH BROWN BLASTED FOR 'IRRESPONSIBLE' INSTAGRAM POST AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"I owe you all a major apology," she said on her Stories. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."

Fellow "Bachelor" alum Bekah Martinez called out Brown's "privilege" on social media.

"How are people still gonna defend CELEBS with access to SOOO much privilege, knowledge, and education saying the N-word...even if it's 'just the lyrics to a song'...especially when that person had the wherewithal to skip over the F-word lyrics first," the expecting mother wrote.

'BACHELOR' STAR HANNAH BROWN RESPONDS TO COUNTRY SINGER JAKE OWEN'S SONG ABOUT HER AND PETER WEBER

"We've GOT to hold people accountable to do better otherwise we're continuing to prioritize the feelings of white people (and someone we 'stan') over ending our country's loooong history of casual racism and flippant anti-blackness," Martinez added. "So no, it's not cool to just sing it along the lyrics of a song. especially not ON YOUR PLATFORM WITH MILLIONS OF FOLLOWERS?!! smh. it's 2020."

Former "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay, the only black lead the show has had, also spoke out.

“It’s easy to make a statement. It’s easy to hide behind words, but when you’re bold enough to say the N-word on camera, on your platform… then you need to bold enough to use your face on camera and apologize in the same way you said the word,” she shared on Instagram.

DATING, REALITY SHOW PRODUCTIONS UNDERGOING 'MAJOR OVERHAUL' AMID PANDEMIC, EXPERT SAYS

“We can’t give people a pass for this. We have to hold people accountable for what they’re doing," Lindsay added.

“You should feel disgusted when you say that word. You should feel uncomfortable,” the newlywed explained. “That word has so much weight and history behind it. If you don’t know, please do yourself a favor and educate yourself on that word.”

Someone who did come to her defense was Brown's runner-up, Tyler Cameron.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“HB is not racist. I know,” he said on his Stories. “We need to lift HB up from this. She is learning and growing just like every single one of us.”