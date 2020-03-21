Hannah Brown blasted for 'irresponsible' Instagram post amid coronavirus pandemic

Hannah Brown is under fire after the "Bachelorette" alum posted an Instagram photo that thousands of fans are now deeming irresponsible.

The reality star and her former runner-up Tyler Cameron sparked a media frenzy this week after photos of the two in Cameron's Florida hometown fueled dating rumors.

Brown, 25, has documented the trip on her social media accounts, but a post of the season 15 "Bachelorette" donning a bikini with a giant smile on her face left fans furious on Friday.

"What's more contagious than a smile?" Brown captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to point out that the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to over 275,000 citizens worldwide infected with COVID-19, is "literally" more contagious than a smile.

Countless fans flooded the comments section of Brown's Instagram writing, "COVID-19 is" or "the coronavirus."

"I would say coronavirus," one fan quipped, while another seemingly annoyed user replied, "quite literally, the coronavirus."

"Corona...start social distancing," another person commented.

"STAY HOME. THIS IS NOT A JOKE," one riled up Instagram user added.

"People are dying," another informed the star.

"You're completely out of touch with reality," a person told Brown.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the globe, with cases in all 50 states.

One user who said she was older than Brown used the Instagram platform to share a strong message with the former TV contestant.

"Am a fan however as a older woman I must admit you've acted like an irresponsible child this past week after seeing you go through a growth and maturity level this past year...again my opinion...I do have a 22, 23 and 25 year old children but they'd know better during this corona virus time but heck you're life," said the concerned mother.

Brown and Cameron, 27, have both experienced their own personal struggles in recent weeks. Brown's brother was reportedly hospitalized from an overdose and Cameron has been open with his fans about the loss of his mother.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has impacted the fate of upcoming "Bachelorette" Clare Crawley's season. Production for the show was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.