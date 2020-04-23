'Bachelorette' star Tyler Cameron addresses claims he's not taking social distancing seriously

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tyler Cameron is defending his actions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old former "Bachelorette" star was recently spotted working out in what appeared to be close proximity with neighbors despite social distancing being highly encouraged throughout the country.

Fans were quick to voice concerns over Cameron's behavior, claiming that he wasn't taking the coronavirus outbreak -- and subsequent self-isolation measures -- seriously.

'BACHELORETTE' STAR HANNAH BROWN AND RUNNER-UP TYLER CAMERON REUNITE ON BEACH VACATION

In a series of tweets on Thursday morning, Cameron explained the situation.

"I'd like to address this tmz article that has people upset about social distancing," he began. "I am just like y'all and am taking this serious. There are loved ones that I miss because I can't see them just like y'all, and even worse people still getting sick."

PRINCESS BEATRICE DISCUSSES CORONAVIRUS IN FIRST APPEARANCE SINCE NEWS HER WEDDING DATE IS STILL IN DOUBT

The images in question pictured Cameron exercising outside with a mystery blonde, who is apparently a friend of his younger brother Ryan.

"I take these precautions very seriously but you try and keep a bunch of grown folk to comply with all the rules you're trying to set. Not the easiest of tasks," he continued. "But back to the article, some neighbors were running sprints, one goes to school and plays sports with Ryan."

Cameron said he "challenged them to some sprints."

"After our workout and we talked for a bit... from a distance," the reality star explained. "But you guys seem to like to jump to conclusions about everything without any real context so I thought I'd give y'all the context."

BEYONCE PARTNERS WITH TWITTER CEO FOR $6M DONATION IN CORONAVIRUS RELIEF: 'COMMUNITIES OF COLOR ARE SUFFERING'

He added: "Now going to clean my house for all the Facebook moms. Have a good day."

Cameron has been in quarantine with a large group of people, as displayed on his Instagram.

Recently, he shared a photo of himself, his brother and a few others playing on a slip and slide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The @thequarantinecrew had a wavy day," read the caption, tagging the group's Instagram page, which has detailed some of the antics that Cameron and his friends -- which even included "Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown -- have been up to.