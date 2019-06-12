Bradley Whitford says Kylie Jenner's 'Handmaid's Tale'-themed party is 'tacky' after social media backlash

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Bradley Whitford had some blunt thoughts about Kylie Jenner using the show as a theme for a friend’s birthday party.

The series depicts a world where fertile women are subjugated and forced to carry children for more affluent, religious couples. "The Handmaid's Tale" is currently in its third season on Hulu and Jenner is apparently a big fan of the series and made it the theme of a party thrown at her home for her friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

The group, including Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie, donned the iconic red robes of the handmaids on the show, but users on social media were not thrilled to see the ladies making light of the show’s heavy topics.

“I don’t know… seems a little tacky,” Whitford, who plays Joseph Lawrence on the show, said during an appearance on “The Talk.”

“You know, that costume is so kind of iconic, and it’s interesting how it’s changed from initially a sort of symbol of oppression – to now, as the show is moving ahead to a symbol of resistance,' he continued. “So, yeah, cocktail party seems to sort of dash all that significance.”

Whitford wasn’t alone in criticizing Jenner’s party choice. Users on Twitter were quick to slam the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star for the theme party.

“It’s 2019 and Kylie Jenner is hosting a ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ themed birthday party...SIS…” one user wrote along with a video of Jenner’s original post.

“Kylie Jenner throwing her friend a Handmaid’s Tale themed birthday party complete with robes, Gilead flags, “Praised be” vodka and “Under his eye” tequila is so tone deaf, at any time, but especially when women’s rights and autonomy are particularly under attack. Disheartening,” another user noted.

“I honestly believe Kylie Jenner did NOT understand The Handmaids Tale if she’s throwing a themed party about it,” a third user wrote.



