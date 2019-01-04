'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Scott Disick slammed for photo of daughter that’s been deemed racist

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Scott Disick, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, is getting some serious backlash on social media over a photo of him dining with his six-year-old daughter that fans have deemed racist.

The image in question shows Disick, 34, posing with his daughter Penelope at a restaurant. The duo are holding chopsticks with empty plates while the youngster pulls her eyes apart for the camera. Many followers were quick to take the context of the chopsticks to assume that they were dining on an Asian-inspired cuisine, and assumed Penelope’s face was meant to mock Asian people.

As People notes, some of the early comments on the article were highly critical of the post.

“Tell her to stop being racist,” one user wrote

“So it’s ok to post racist photos because it’s a kid doing it…” another user commented.

“Why the F is his daughter doing that? Eating Asian food and being racist???” a disgruntled user added.

Although the backlash was swift and cutting, things balanced out as people came to Disick and his daughter’s defense.

“She’s making a face lol it’s just not racist at all,” one user said.

“People now days are ready to jump at the chance to bring race into everything said. Get a life, all kids make funny faces. Will we all, in the future, have to guard every facial expression, sigh, glance, out of fear of offending everyone. Going after a child is the ultimate example of the how really idiotic this is,” someone else added.

“She’s a little kid making a funny face it’s not raciest at all she’s 6 she probably doesn’t even know what racism is. People are so delusional and will find any excuse to attack people. If Scott was making “Asian eyes” that would be a different story but you’re telling me when you were a kid or your kids now don’t make funny faces? People need to chill out seriously it’s ridiculous,” a third commented.

Disick is no longer dating Kourtney, but remains a key member of the “KUWTK” family. The duo share Penelope as well as sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, together.

Representatives for Disick did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.