Hailey Baldwin sizzles in bright pink bikini photo shared by husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin is flaunting her bikini bod.

The model and wife of pop star Justin Bieber posed for a snapshot Thursday while enjoying a day at what appeared to be a private beach area.

Bieber, 26, shared the photo of Baldwin in a bright pink two-piece to his Instagram and captioned it with three heart emojis.

Just a day earlier, Baldwin also posted a selfie image of herself with the shirtless “Holy” singer -- as the married pair of two years lounged in the sand.

“Squish,” Baldwin captioned the image on Wednesday, in which she is also seen donning a black bikini top with Bieber’s blue button-down shirt.

In August, Baldwin spoke with Elle and revealed the one physical trait about her hubby that gets on her nerves.

"I don't consider myself as somebody who has the longest lashes in the world," she explained to the outlet. "It's fine. I've accepted it. I can live with it. They're visible, they're there, but they're not super long."

Baldwin added: "My husband actually has way longer lashes than I do, and I get really annoyed."

On Monday, Baldwin also took to her Instagram Stories to talk about her struggle with the skin condition perioral dermatitis and shared photos of her most recent breakout.

Per the Mayo Clinic, the condition is most commonly found in women ages 16-45 and causes periodic scaly skin or "small red, pus-filled bumps" that resemble acne around the mouth, nose and eyes.

"This is day 3 so it's calmed down a lot," Baldwin said while showing her fans a rash on her cheek. "Since I like to be as transparent as possible about my skin: I have something called perioral dermatitis, which I've had for a few years now."

"It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes around and under my eyes," she added.

Baldwin also explained what she notices has triggered her skin to flare up.

"Some things that I noticed trigger it: trying a new product, a product that's too harsh, weather, masks, sometimes certain SPF," she said, adding that to mitigate her reactions, she uses only "super gentle anti-inflammatory products."