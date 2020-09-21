Hailey Baldwin poses in tiny bikini as she enjoys a 'cozy weekend'

Hailey Baldwin enjoyed some time with nature over the weekend.

The 23-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself against a backdrop of greenery. In the pic, Baldwin is seen rocking a black two-piece, shades and white sneakers. Her hair was pulled back.

Two other snapshots followed: one of some flowers and another of the moon.

"Cozy weekend," she captioned the series of photographs.

Baldwin's husband, Justin Bieber, commented on the pic, writing: "Best weeknd [sic]."

While other stars like Kim Kardashian West and Gisele Bündchen left fire emojis in the comments section.

Last month, Baldwin spoke with Elle and revealed the one physical trait about her hubby that gets on her nerves.

"I don't consider myself as somebody who has the longest lashes in the world," she explained to the outlet. "It's fine. I've accepted it. I can live with it. They're visible, they're there, but they're not super long."

Baldwin added: "My husband actually has way longer lashes than I do, and I get really annoyed."

The pair briefly began dating in 2015 before splitting shortly after. They reconciled in 2018 and have since married.