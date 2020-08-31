Hailey Baldwin reveals what makes her 'really annoyed' with husband Justin Bieber

Just because Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber seem to have a fairytale romance doesn't mean they don't have some quirks that get under one another skin.

Baldwin, 23, and Bieber, 26, briefly began dating in 2015 before splitting shortly after. They reconciled in 2018 and have since married.

The model recently spoke with Elle, and revealed that there's something about her hubby that gets on her nerves.

"I don't consider myself as somebody who has the longest lashes in the world," she explained. "It's fine. I've accepted it. I can live with it. They're visible, they're there, but they're not super long."

Baldwin added: "My husband actually has way longer lashes than I do, and I get really annoyed."

In the interview, Baldwin also discussed helping to teach the "Yummy" singer about skincare.

"Justin was struggling a bit with acne. I tried to help him clear that and get that under control and it is working. It's gone, and he's really happy," she said. "I give him all of the tips that I use personally and I've given him products that I use. I'm always big on keeping your skin hydrated. It's taken him a while, though."

In fact, the model said that Bieber is now fairly "into skincare."

"Let me just say that my man is so into skincare. I mean, I wouldn't say so into skincare, but he cares a lot about what's going on with his skin now because he knows how much I love it," Baldwin said. "And he’s just taking my advice."