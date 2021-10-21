Gwyneth Paltrow shares teen son's reaction to her selling sex toys on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow’s son Moses supports his famous mom despite whatever eyebrow-raising items she might be selling via Goop, her wellness and lifestyle brand/website.

The actress recalled how the 15-year-old was at first "really embarrassed" with the site's more sexual products such as vibrators but then had a change of heart.

Paltrow said Moses told her, "I realized no, this is great — you’re making people feel not embarrassed to buy something, and that’s great. You’re a feminist."

"I was like, ‘Thank you, my dear!’ It was so cute," she said. "It was really, really nice. I’m sure he’s still embarrassed, but at least he’s putting a good spin on it."

GWYNETH PALTROW ON OVERCOMING BODY INSECURITIES

Paltrow shares Moses and daughter, Apple, 17, with her ex-husband Chris Martin. She got remarried to producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Paltrow was promoting her new Netflix series, " Sex, Love & Goop ." The series is aimed at improving the relationships and sex lives of six couples.

GWYNETH PALTROW SHOWS OFF TONED BIKINI BODY WITH SAUNA SELFIE

And the Oscar-winner isn't holding any subject back in the show. She got candid about tackling her self-doubt in the sixth episode.

When some women on the show cited body image as an obstacle to sex, Paltrow shared her experience. She explained that after growing up in the public eye since she was 22, she was always trying to fit some ideal.

"I don’t think I’ve ever met a woman that feels completely great about her body, and that’s a real shame," Paltrow said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Paltrow, 49, also points out that she wanted to "show up for vulnerability" since she was asking the couples to do the same. The six pairs include people of varying ages, races, and sexual orientations working with experts to learn new ways to see each other and increase intimacy, while using methods and tools to enhance their relationships through more pleasurable sex.

One of Goop’s missions is to encourage curiosity and "eliminate the shame around female sexuality" through its content and products. Paltrow says there’s no better way to achieve that than by talking about sex and giving people permission to ask for what they want in the bedroom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Female pleasure is still considered a taboo and I think that if you look back throughout history and you understand how controlling women’s pleasure or lack thereof or, you know... separating pleasure from morality, it’s a way to make women not feel fully themselves," she said.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and the Associated Press contributed to this report.