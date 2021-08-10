Expand / Collapse search
Gwyneth Paltrow shows off toned bikini body with sauna selfie

Paltrow also revealed the 'secret' to her 'summer radiance'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her toned bikini body in a sauna selfie shared Tuesday to Instagram. 

The 48-year-old actress posed for the selfie while wearing a two-piece blue, black and white patterned bikini. Paltrow said the "secret" to her "summer radiance" involves a "multipronged approach."

"The secret to ultimate summer radiance involves not just a last-minute swipe of bronzer but a multipronged approach: good food, great exercise, a glow-inducing supplement, powerfully restorative skin care, and of course some fun stuff (highlighter, self-tanner, and more)," the "Country Strong" actress wrote in the caption of her post.

The photo was shared on her wellness brands' Instagram account.

Gwyneth Paltrow posed for a sauna selfie wearing a patterned bikini Tuesday. The actress shared the photo on the Instagram of her wellness brand, Goop.

Paltrow has been open about her beauty and wellness secrets in the past since starting her wellness brand, Goop.

The "Iron Man" actress' favorite form of exercise is walking. 

"I started walking about a year and a half ago, and I make sure to walk every day," Paltrow told CNBC in January 2020.

Walking is "time to let the brain disengage from input, while having fresh air and moving the body," she explained at the time. "It’s also, from a research perspective, turning out to be one of the healthiest things we can do is just walk."

