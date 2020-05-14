Hollywood actors in coronavirus quarantine show off their makeup-free selves

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

What you see on television and movies: just smoke and mirrors, camera angles and good lighting.

Stars are just like us.

No, seriously.

Humans in two dimensions (in pictures and videos, on social media) don’t look like humans in three dimensions (actual reality).

The male celebrities you swoon over are looking quite average and regular without their glam teams from Hollywood during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jake Gyllenhaal now has long hair.

Other stars are showing their age with gray hair.

At least one meme joked how Sean Combs, who appeared on Instagram with Will Smith, had morphed into Danny Glover during quarantine.

Kevin Hart used his trademark humor to mock the rich-people trauma of stay-at-home orders.

Age waits for no man.

Celebrity groomer Kristan Serafino offered tips for dudes in The Wall Street Journal.

"With Zoom calls now, all you're seeing is from the head to just below the shoulder," she said. "Hair grooming is more important now than it's ever been."

She said now is the time to work a new look.

"Typically we're very reluctant to change because there are awkward transitions when you're growing out your hair or you're growing out your facial hair," Serafino said. "Quite frankly, right now we have really nothing but time -- if you're home and safe with your loved ones, it's a wonderful time to transition."

She promised this time of isolation has made onlookers less judgmental.

Serafino said: "I think the world is forgiving of anything at this point because we're all in the same boat."