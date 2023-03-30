Gwyneth Paltrow wins lawsuit, Keanu Reeves gushes about being in bed with his 'honey'
GWYNETH IS VICTORIOUS – Gwyneth Paltrow wins ski crash lawsuit. Continue reading here…
‘WITH MY HONEY’ - Keanu Reeves says his last moment of bliss was in bed with girlfriend in rare comment. Continue reading here…
MEGHAN WINS – Meghan Markle sister's defamation lawsuit tossed by federal judge. Continue reading here…
DRESS TO IMPRESS – Gwyneth Paltrow’s conservative court fashion earns easy win: legal experts. Continue reading here…
‘TOO RAW’ - Melissa Joan Hart helped children escape from Nashville school shooting. Continue reading here…
SENTENCED – Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' assistant director sentenced in fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins. Continue reading here…
‘MOST IMPORTANT ASPECT OF MY LIFE’ – Mark Wahlberg doesn't 'shy away' from his faith. Continue reading here…
‘HELLO’ LIONEL - Lionel Richie says his 'All Night Long' is ‘down to a fierce 15 minutes.’ Continue reading here…
NO TIME FOR PLEASANTRIES - Prince Harry in London: Prince William, King Charles have zero plans to give royal 'warm reception': experts. Continue reading here…
FAMILY MATTERS - Mark Wahlberg says leaving Hollywood for Las Vegas gave children 'chance to thrive.' Continue reading here…
