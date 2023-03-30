Expand / Collapse search
Gwyneth Paltrow wins lawsuit, Keanu Reeves gushes about being in bed with his 'honey'

By Caroline Thayer , Emily Trainham | Fox News
GWYNETH IS VICTORIOUS – Gwyneth Paltrow wins ski crash lawsuit. Continue reading here…

‘WITH MY HONEY’ - Keanu Reeves says his last moment of bliss was in bed with girlfriend in rare comment. Continue reading here

Gwyneth Paltrow maintains the narrative that Terry Sanderson crashed into her from behind.

MEGHAN WINS – Meghan Markle sister's defamation lawsuit tossed by federal judge. Continue reading here…

DRESS TO IMPRESS – Gwyneth Paltrow’s conservative court fashion earns easy win: legal experts. Continue reading here…

‘TOO RAW’ - Melissa Joan Hart helped children escape from Nashville school shooting. Continue reading here…

SENTENCED – Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' assistant director sentenced in fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins. Continue reading here…

MOST IMPORTANT ASPECT OF MY LIFE’ – Mark Wahlberg doesn't 'shy away' from his faith. Continue reading here…

Lionel Richie implied some interesting details about his life in the bedroom while appearing on The View and discussing his song "All Night Long."

‘HELLO’ LIONEL - Lionel Richie says his 'All Night Long' is ‘down to a fierce 15 minutes.’ Continue reading here…

NO TIME FOR PLEASANTRIES - Prince Harry in London: Prince William, King Charles have zero plans to give royal 'warm reception': experts. Continue reading here…

FAMILY MATTERS - Mark Wahlberg says leaving Hollywood for Las Vegas gave children 'chance to thrive.' Continue reading here…

