Lionel Richie says his 'All Night Long' is 'down to a fierce 15 minutes'

Lionel Richie just got extremely personal by getting real about his sex life.

Richie opened up about his nearly 40-year-old song "All Night Long" while on "The View" with his fellow "American Idol" judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Ahead of his upcoming tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, cleverly titled "Sing a Song All Night Long," Richie was asked to give the backstory to his 1983 hit.

"The first part I really, really have to say to you. Um, when I wrote ‘All Night Long’ it was truly all night long. Now my all night long is down to a fierce 15 minutes, but don't worry we'll talk about that later," he said cheekily.

"15 minutes, that's long bud," Perry said excitedly, giving Richie, 73, a handshake.

"Damn right," Richie said, as he shook hands with Bryan.

"And don't you forget that, all right," he told the audience.

Richie is currently in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Lisa Parigi, who is 40 years his junior.

The two have been together since 2014, and Richie called Parigi "my heart" during his speech at the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony last November.

The singer-songwriter then detailed the less than linear way the song was written, admitting the track was lacking one major thing.

"‘All Night Long’ was one of those songs where I must tell you, I did not have — I had everything but the hook," he admitted.

"So I went to a friend of mine's house and I'll give you his name… Dr. Lloyd Greig from Jamaica. I went to his house for Thanksgiving dinner and I walk in his house, and I have dinner, and I say, ‘Guys, I gotta go back to the studio man. I got to go back man,’" he said mimicking a Jamaican accent.

"I got to go work all night long," he recalls saying, leading to the famous hook.

"Here's the joke. [Dr. Greig's] friends from Jamaica called him and said, ‘How much money did you make man off of that song with Lionel Richie?' And he said, ‘No man, I didn’t write the song… He just wrote it at my house.'"

Richie then explained that the doctor's friends said, "Man, you got ripped off, man."

While everyone burst into laughter on set, the hosts of the daytime talk show suggested Richie write his friend a check.

"All right, Lloyd," Richie said begrudgingly to the camera. "I'll send you a check."

Dr. Greig is credited on the record as chanting the "All Night Long" hook.