Gwyneth Paltrow announces pricey Goop cruise through Mediterranean

Goop is ready to "let ship go."

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand is hitting the high seas with Celebrity Cruises — though it’s reportedly murky how much time the famous founder will “personally” spend on the luxury liner during the pricey excursion.

Paltrow announced the “Goop at Sea” experience on Thursday, explaining it will take place on the soon-to-debut Celebrity Apex ship in the late summer. The vessel will depart from Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 26 and sail through the Mediterranean until Sept. 6 for the 11-night wellness cruise.

An itinerary lists keynote conversation between the 47-year-old Oscar winner and Goop’s chief content officer Elise Loehnen, as well as specialized workshops and classes focusing on the mind, body and soul, according to a press release obtained by Fox News.

"I love being on the water, I love being by the water and I love being in the water," Paltrow told USA Today. "And I think, energetically, it’s very cleansing to be near the sea or in the sea."

Staying true to the ethos of her somewhat controversial company, passengers were seen doing yoga, listening to a speaker and getting facials in a promotional video of the cruise that Paltrow shared to Instagram.

Tickets for the Goop experience, which will take place during portions of the cruise, are currently selling for $750. Accommodations on the Apex for the Aug. 26 cruise are listed as $2,139 for the Inside room, $2,849 for the Veranda room, $2,949 for the Concierge Class room, $3,299 for the AquaClass room, and $4,199 for Suites, per the cruise line’s website.

It remains unclear, meanwhile, how long Paltrow will “personally” be on the ship herself, per the outlet.

“We’ve had massive success with In Goop Health, our wellness summit that translates Goop’s content into a tangible, high-touch experience. This partnership with Celebrity Cruises allows us to bring Goop to new audiences and to meet readers where they are,” the “semi-retired” actress said in a statement.

“Goop’s brand DNA is based in curiosity, and curiosity is an essential component of travel,” she continued. “With Goop at Sea, we’ll be invoking that adventurous spirit with a series of transformative experiences led by a few of our most-trusted wellness practitioners and healers.”

Describing the yet-unviled Apex as “a wellness retreat in its own right,” Peter Giorgi, vice president and chief marketing officer of Celebrity Cruises, touted the luxury liner as “the perfect setting” for Goop’s first-ever retreat at sea.

