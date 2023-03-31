Expand / Collapse search
Gwyneth Paltrow
Published

Gwyneth Paltrow juror reveals why she sided with actress in 'shocking' ski crash trial

Paltrow found legal victory in ski collision case on Thursday

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Samantha Imrie, a juror on the Gwyneth Paltrow Utah ski crash trial, is speaking out.

The jury found Terry Sanderson, who sued Paltrow for $300,000 in a negligence lawsuit, to be "100 percent at fault" for a ski collision with Paltrow at the Deer Valley ski resort in 2016. 

Imrie, who was juror 11, was part of the jury who sided with the GOOP founder on Thursday. In an interview with ABC News, the 31-year-old said the high-profile trial was "a little shocking to me."

Imrie shared that she had gone back and forth about who she believed was at fault throughout the eight-day trial, but says she found Paltrow's testimony convincing. 

Juror Samantha Imrie speaks out about Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial.

Juror Samantha Imrie speaks out about Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial. (ABC News)

"I think there was, in the back of my mind, yes, this woman's an actress and I took that into account, but I didn't feel she had a reason to lie under oath," she said. "She's always in the spotlight, so she always has to be honest."

As for Terry Sanderson, Imrie said, "He was telling his truth and I think unfortunately some of that has been distorted due to some other factors, but I do think he did not intend to tell a truth that wasn't his truth."

Gwyneth Paltrow listens to testimony on the sixth day of court in Utah.

Gwyneth Paltrow listens to testimony on the sixth day of court in Utah. (Rick Bowmer)

Imrie shared that the testimony of Dr. Irving Scher, who was called on Gwyneth's behalf, ultimately cemented her decision. 

"He's a snow sports expert in many different ways. I think the fact that Dr. Scher could speak to the DIN settings, and he specifically studied snow science, that he had a stronger opinion," she said.

Gwyneth Paltrow was found not liable by Utah jury for the 2016 ski crash collision.

Gwyneth Paltrow was found not liable by Utah jury for the 2016 ski crash collision. (Associated Press)

Social media posts presented in court also did not help Sanderson's case, Imrie noted to the outlet. Sanderson's legal team argued that following the 2016 accident, he suffered "serious brain injuries," however his social media platforms showed him traveling the world.

"I think I wrote down, 'Wow, I need to make some more money so I can go travel this way.' I wouldn't have thought he was capable of those things based on the picture that had been painted," Imrie said.

Terry Sanderson, the Utah man suing Gwyneth Paltrow, walked in to the courtroom, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Park City, Utah. 

Terry Sanderson, the Utah man suing Gwyneth Paltrow, walked in to the courtroom, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Park City, Utah.  (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

She said her training as a nurse helped her focus on the facts instead of being starstruck by Paltrow.

"I think it's important that the public doesn't just think that this was a win because Gwyneth's a celebrity. I mean, this is based on the evidence. This is based on the law," Imrie said. "I do work in medicine,d and you have to look at everyone the same. So I think that that should apply in the courtroom as well."

Gwyneth Paltrow was awarded $1 in damages, plus attorney fees.

Gwyneth Paltrow was awarded $1 in damages, plus attorney fees. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Paltrow said, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge [Kent] Holmberg and the jury and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

Gwyneth Paltrow in a Utah courtroom.

Gwyneth Paltrow in a Utah courtroom. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Sanderson had claimed Paltrow left him with a "permanent traumatic brain injury" after she crashed into him from behind while skiing in 2016. He initially filed a $3.1 million lawsuit against the actress, the exclusive Deer Valley resort and the ski instructor who was providing lessons to Paltrow's son at the time of the accident. A judge dismissed the claim, and Deer Valley Resort and the instructor were removed from the lawsuit.

Sanderson then sued Paltrow for $300,000. She countersued for $1 and attorneys' fees.

