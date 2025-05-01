Gwyneth Paltrow blasts ski crash trial as ‘everything that’s wrong with our legal system’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two years after winning her ski accident trial in 2023, Gwyneth Paltrow still has strong feelings about how everything went down.

During a recent episode of Erin and Sara Foster's "World’s First Podcast," the Goop founder - who was sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson for allegedly causing a ski crash that he said left him with a "permanent traumatic brain injury" in 2016 - got candid about the "ridiculous" case and explained why backing down was not an option.

"It was ridiculous," she said. "And I have to say, the idea that someone could ski into your back and knock you down and then sue you — I was like, ‘This is everything that’s wrong with our legal system.’"

"That’s why I felt like I had to fight it," the actress, 52, added. "I’m not gonna be shaken down here. I’m not doing that."

Sanderson filed a $3.1 million lawsuit against the actress, Deer Valley Resort and the ski instructor who was providing lessons to Paltrow's son Moses at the time of the incident.

A judge dismissed the claim, and Deer Valley Resort and the instructor were removed from the lawsuit.

Sanderson then sued Paltrow for $300,000. She countersued for $1 and attorney fees.

In 2023, Paltrow won the court battle after a jury ruled she was not at fault.

After the trial, Paltrow explained why she chose to "do the right thing" and fight.

"I found myself in that situation, and it was really important to me to go there and try to do the right thing," Paltrow told People magazine. "I didn't want to create any more attention. I wanted it to be about truth coming out."

Paltrow focused on remaining "calm" throughout the eight-day trial, which also included the Academy Award-winner taking the stand.

"That's what I was just sort of focused on," Paltrow said. "It was an intense experience. I kept saying to myself, in life, if you believe in God or the universe or whatever, I do believe that we're always exactly where we're supposed to be. And we don't have to understand it."

"I really believe in fighting for what's right," she said. "But I do think that when things have come up in my life where something's been egregious and there's an opportunity to try to change culture around that for women, I've sort of dove in."

"For some reason, I personally feel like I have a responsibility to try to continue to move culture along in this way, that women should be respected, women should be safe . ... Women should feel empowered to express themselves and their opinions, and women should be allowed to thrive. It's important to me, so I keep doing it."

