©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow blasts ski crash trial as ‘everything that’s wrong with our legal system’

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson filed a $3.1M lawsuit against the actress in 2016, which was dismissed in 2023 after a trial

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Gwyneth Paltrow to receive $1 in ski crash trial win Video

Gwyneth Paltrow to receive $1 in ski crash trial win

Fox News' Jeff Paul provides the latest details on the case after a jury sided with Gwyneth Paltrow after she was sued for $300,000 over a skiing accident in 2016.

Two years after winning her ski accident trial in 2023, Gwyneth Paltrow still has strong feelings about how everything went down. 

During a recent episode of Erin and Sara Foster's "World’s First Podcast," the Goop founder - who was sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson for allegedly causing a ski crash that he said left him with a "permanent traumatic brain injury" in 2016 - got candid about the "ridiculous" case and explained why backing down was not an option. 

"It was ridiculous," she said. "And I have to say, the idea that someone could ski into your back and knock you down and then sue you — I was like, ‘This is everything that’s wrong with our legal system.’"

"That’s why I felt like I had to fight it," the actress, 52, added. "I’m not gonna be shaken down here. I’m not doing that."

Gwyneth Paltrow greets ski plaintiff Terry Sanderson after winning ski crash trial in Utah

Gwyneth Paltrow briefly spoke to Terry Sanderson after the eight-day ski crash trial concluded in 2023. (Associated Press)

Sanderson filed a $3.1 million lawsuit against the actress, Deer Valley Resort and the ski instructor who was providing lessons to Paltrow's son Moses at the time of the incident. 

A judge dismissed the claim, and Deer Valley Resort and the instructor were removed from the lawsuit.

Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stand in ski accident trial in a blue dress with her hand up, in a passionate way, as if to emphasize something

Gwyneth Paltrow testified that Terry Sanderson crashed into her from behind. (Rick Bowmer)

Sanderson then sued Paltrow for $300,000. She countersued for $1 and attorney fees.

In 2023, Paltrow won the court battle after a jury ruled she was not at fault.

After the trial, Paltrow explained why she chose to "do the right thing" and fight. 

"I found myself in that situation, and it was really important to me to go there and try to do the right thing," Paltrow told People magazine. "I didn't want to create any more attention. I wanted it to be about truth coming out."

Paltrow focused on remaining "calm" throughout the eight-day trial, which also included the Academy Award-winner taking the stand.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow stays warm wearing black coat.

The Goop founder explained why she chose not to back down from fighting the ski accident lawsuit. (Getty Images)

"That's what I was just sort of focused on," Paltrow said. "It was an intense experience. I kept saying to myself, in life, if you believe in God or the universe or whatever, I do believe that we're always exactly where we're supposed to be. And we don't have to understand it."

Gwyneth Paltrow smiled widely as she testified in her ski crash trial.

Gwyneth Paltrow called the trial "everything that’s wrong with our legal system." (RICK BOWMER/AFP)

"I really believe in fighting for what's right," she said. "But I do think that when things have come up in my life where something's been egregious and there's an opportunity to try to change culture around that for women, I've sort of dove in."

"For some reason, I personally feel like I have a responsibility to try to continue to move culture along in this way, that women should be respected, women should be safe. ... Women should feel empowered to express themselves and their opinions, and women should be allowed to thrive. It's important to me, so I keep doing it."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 