Gwyneth Paltrow's children Apple and Moses used in star's defense during ski collision trial

The depositions of Gwyneth Paltrow's children are being used to defend the star in court as she's being sued for a 2016 ski accident that allegedly left Terry Sanderson severely injured.

Moses' deposition is being read first and will be followed by Apple's.

Moses, who was nine at the time of the collision, said in his deposition, "I did not see the actual collision."

Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, were each supposed to take the stand, but were not called by Paltrow's lawyers to testify in person due to time constraints.

The "Iron Man" star's now-husband, Brad Falchuk, is still expected to take the stand before the civil trial concludes on Thursday.

Paltrow, 50, is being sued for $300,000 by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who claims the movie star left him severely injured after a ski collision at Utah's Deer Valley Resort in 2016.

When asked at what point he realized he knew his mom was in a collision, Moses said, "I realized the equipment she was wearing because I know what she wears when she skis. And then I realized it was my mom. When I skied over I heard my mom yelling at the guy."

"What was she saying?" Steve Owens, Paltrow's lawyer asked.

"She was saying something along the lines of, ‘What the F-word you just ran into me.’"

Moses recalled being "uphill" from the incident and skiing toward the "left-side."

In his deposition, he estimated stopping around "two or three minutes" with his mother before skiing down the hill.

Prior to testimony from Paltrow's family, Sanderson himself testified.

He spoke about his recollection of the ski collision and claimed he heard a "blood-curdling scream" before he was hit from behind on the ski slope.

"There was nothing in front of me," he said on the stand. "I just remember everything was great, and then I heard something I’ve never heard at a ski resort."

Sanderson said, "It was like somebody was out of control and hit a tree and was going to die, and that’s what I had until I was hit."

"That’s what is going on in your mind when you hear that scream?" his lawyer said.

"They’re really seriously out of control," Sanderson responded.

Sanderson's own family also testified on his behalf. Two of his three daughters took the stand last week to speak about changes in Sanderson's behavior since the ski accident.

Last week jurors heard from doctors speaking on Sanderson's medical condition prior to and following the collision.

Paltrow took the stand Friday and gave her account of what occurred on Feb. 26, 2016. The "Shakespeare in Love" actress adamantly declared that Sanderson skied into her.

She also claimed the only eyewitness' account of what happened is not true.

"What he said, is not what happened," she told a lawyer for Sanderson.

Sanderson originally sued the actress, Deer Valley Resort and an instructor for $3.1 million and claimed he was a victim of a hit-and-run. A judge dismissed the claim, and Deer Valley Resort and the instructor were removed from the lawsuit.

Sanderson accused the Goop founder of skiing off after the 2016 accident, which left him with a "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life," along with emotional distress and disfigurement, according to the lawsuit.

Paltrow has maintained that Sanderson actually skied into her and claims she stuck around until given the OK to leave by a Deer Valley Resort ski instructor. The 50-year-old actress also said in her countersuit that Sanderson previously admitted he didn't have a clear memory of the accident.

The actress is seeking attorneys' fees and $1.

