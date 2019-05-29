Christina Aguilera explains why she quit 'The Voice': It wasn't the right 'fit for me'

Christina Aguilera made waves last year when she announced she would never be a coach on "The Voice" again.

Now, the Grammy-winner is opening up even more about her decision to leave the hit NBC singing competition show.

Aguilera revealed that working on her new album "Liberation" opened her eyes to some personal issues. “What I was doing last year with 'Liberation' was kind of a shedding of a certain skin on some level,” she told People magazine.

“Prior to that, I had given myself fully to television and being a part of a network that really wasn’t quite the fit for me after the amount of time I put in," the 38-year-old added.

“I wanted to get grounded again in my artist body, and that’s what I did with 'Liberation,'” the "Beautiful" singer continued. “Moving on to this era, it’s just an exciting time of fresh energy. Vegas is coming at the perfect time for me.”

Aguilera added that she took "The Voice" job because it was stable for her kids compared to a touring schedule. “I was so scared to be on tour for so long. It took me a long time. I originally took the seat on 'The Voice' because it kept me in a little bit of a more grounded position for my children."

"But after a certain amount of time, of course, the artist in me was like, ‘I have to evolve!’ I was just very afraid of going out on tour and the instability I felt it would maybe impose on my children," she added.

Previously, Aguilera told Billboard magazine about exiting "The Voice": “It became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in season one…You realize it’s not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story."

"I didn’t get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules]…Especially as a female: You can’t wear this, can’t say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet," she added.

Just last week, "The Voice" lost one of its longtime coaches, Adam Levine. He exited the series after 16 seasons. "I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life," the Maroon 5 frontman wrote. "To all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING."

For the show's upcoming 17th season coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend will return. It was announced that Gwen Stefani will take Levine's place.

Meanwhile, Aguilera's Las Vegas residency kicks off Friday.