Sara Gilbert explains why she's leaving 'The Talk' but staying on 'The Conners': 'I’ve fully explored it'

After a year of massive changes, Sara Gilbert explained why she’s leaving “The Talk” but staying on as Darlene on ABC’s “Roseanne” spinoff, “The Conners.”

News that Gilbert will appear in the next season of the ABC sitcom comes around the same time as she revealed she’s leaving “The Talk,” which she helped create almost a decade ago.

Speaking on Variety‘s “My Favorite Episode” podcast, the star revealed that her reason for leaving the show was simply that she had far too much on her plate thanks to “The Conners,” appearing in the Netflix series “Atypical” and her newly announced production company.

“Something had to give,” she said. "And I’ve been lucky enough to do the talk show for nine years. And so that felt like the right move is, ‘OK, I’ve done that. And I’ve fully explored it.’ And now it’s time to do other creative ventures.”

She went on to note that she’s looking forward to being able to keep her private life private once again.

“There is some relief and thinking like, ‘Wow, if I go through anything in my personal life now, I don’t have to talk about it,'” she continued. “That’s a been a stretch for me, because I’ve never been a very public person. I think I put myself on the show to try to push the boundaries like that and grow spiritually and psychologically, but I’m okay with letting that piece of it go.”

Gilbert was a driving force in getting the iconic 90s series revived at ABC. However, after Roseanne Barr was fired for posting a racist tweet directed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, the show was scrapped and retooled as a spinoff wherein Barr’s character was killed off by way of an opioid overdose.

“We were all scared,” Gilbert told the outlet. “It was definitely a risk to come back. And we didn’t know how it was going to go. We didn’t know how the reviews were going to go.”

However, after fans seemed satisfied with how “The Conners” addressed Barr’s absence, the show moved on to critical success and was renewed for a second season, which Gilbert will appear in.