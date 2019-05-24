Blake Shelton steals a kiss with Gwen Stefani at Luke Bryan concert

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton sure aren’t afraid to show off their love.

The couple attended a Luke Bryan concert on Thursday night, which Stefani, 49, recorded on her Instagram story.

After filming the “God Gave Me You” singer introducing Bryan’s performance, Stefani went on to film herself and her beau, who was looking somewhere else and drinking from his cup.

When Shelton, 42, noticed his girlfriend filming, he made a silly face at the camera and then leaned in to smooch the “Hollaback Girl” singer, who kissed him back.

Bryan’s concert was held on the opening night of The Doghouse, a music venue and part of Shelton’s restaurant in Oklahoma, according to People.

The day after the concert, it was revealed that Stefani will be joining her boyfriend once again on “The Voice” after it was announced longtime coach Adam Levine will be leaving the show.

The NBC show's host, Carson Daly, made the announcement on the "Today" show Friday morning.

"After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave ‘The Voice.’ Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists that he worked so closely with over the years … He’ll always be a cherished member of the ‘Voice’ family and, of course, we wish him nothing but the best," Daly said.

Levine joined the show as a coach when it first aired in 2011, along with country singer Blake Shelton, CeeLo Green and pop star Christina Aguilera.

Per Daly, Gwen Stefani, who has been a coach on the show for several seasons on and off, is returning for Season 17 as Levine's replacement. She joins John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and her boyfriend, Shelton.

Levine shared his reason for exiting the show in a lengthy Instagram post, where he said, in part: “For me, it was time to move on.”

Shelton, who often tiffs with Levine on the show, posted on Twitter: "Gonna miss working with that idiot."

Fox News’ Sasha Stavitsky contributed to this report.