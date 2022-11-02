Gwen Stefani shares details of her relationship with Blake Shelton: 'God put us together'

Gwen Stefani is opening up about her marriage to Blake Shelton as they approach their two-year wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday’s episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," Stefani, 53, shared that God put her and the country music star together after she was "never going to kiss anyone" again.

"You are coming up on your two-year anniversary to Blake Shelton," Barrymore said to the "Hollaback Girl" singer. Although the couple tied the knot in July 2021 at Shelton's Tishomingo ranch, they got engaged in 2020.

"God put us together. It was one of those situations where I didn't see it coming," Stefani replied.

Barrymore and Stefani looked back on the couple’s introduction in April 2014 when they were both coaches on "The Voice." Shortly after they met, Stefani split from her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, whom she shares three children with, and Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert in the summer of 2015.

"I was like, 'I'm gonna wake up every day. I'm gonna have a coffee. I'm gonna take care of my kids, and then I'm gonna go to bed.' Like I'm never gonna kiss anyone," Stefani shared. "I thought my life was over, and then Blake Shelton was like, ‘Hey. I’m Blake Shelton.’"

When Barrymore mentioned that unexpected love is "possible," Stefani replied, "Finding a best friend, someone that is on the same plane when it comes to morals, or just the way you look at life, that's the dream."

"We think the same about things, yet we're so different. Like, he's watching football and doing his stuff that he does, and I'm putting makeup on. We're so different, yet we're so the same on so many levels," she continued.

Barrymore praised Stefani and Shelton’s relationship by saying, "That's the perfect balance, because opposites attract, expand each other's horizons and also give a little room for individuality."

Over the summer, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. To honor her husband, "The Sweet Escape" singer took to Instagram to share a video tribute.

"1 year down, forever to go!" Stefani captioned the post, with Shelton commenting, "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"

Shelton honored Stefani by sharing a picture from their wedding ceremony with the caption, "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round... @Gwen Stefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!"

Stefani wrote a kind note in the comment section that read, "My dream man - thank u God !!!"