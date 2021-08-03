Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Gwen Stefani
Published

Gwen Stefani rocks shoes with Blake Shelton's face on them

Stefani and Shelton got married on July 3

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 3 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Gwen Stefani rocked a pair of customized Vans -- with her new husband Blake Shelton's face on them -- while out and about in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 51-year-old musician paired the shoes with a shearling trimmed denim jacket and navy blue joggers from her own clothing line, Anaheim Hillbillies. Stefani wore her bleach blonde hair in a ponytail.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer's new shoes made an appearance after the 45-year-old country music star introduced Stefani at an event as Gwen Stefani Shelton last week.

Stefani and Shelton got married over the Fourth of July weekend. 

GWEN STEFANI STILL ENJOYING ‘HONEYMOON VIBES' WITH HUSBAND BLAKE SHELTON

Gwen Stefani rocks custom Blake Shelton Vans in Los Angeles.

Gwen Stefani rocks custom Blake Shelton Vans in Los Angeles. (TheImageDirect.com)

The two "Voice" coaches tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that took place on the property of a newly built estate that Shelton had commissioned for Stefani. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple first began dating back in 2015.

The newlywed singer finished her look with a shearling trimmed denim jacket, and joggers from her clothing line, Anaheim Hillbillies.

The newlywed singer finished her look with a shearling trimmed denim jacket, and joggers from her clothing line, Anaheim Hillbillies. (TheImageDirect.com)

Stefani called the wedding one of the "greatest moments" of her life during an appearance on the "Tell Me About It with Jade Lovine" podcast.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just feel so lucky," she said. "One of those things that you think about a lot in your life, is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace."

"Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."

Trending