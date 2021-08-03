Gwen Stefani rocks shoes with Blake Shelton's face on them

Gwen Stefani rocked a pair of customized Vans -- with her new husband Blake Shelton's face on them -- while out and about in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 51-year-old musician paired the shoes with a shearling trimmed denim jacket and navy blue joggers from her own clothing line, Anaheim Hillbillies. Stefani wore her bleach blonde hair in a ponytail.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer's new shoes made an appearance after the 45-year-old country music star introduced Stefani at an event as Gwen Stefani Shelton last week.

Stefani and Shelton got married over the Fourth of July weekend.

GWEN STEFANI STILL ENJOYING ‘HONEYMOON VIBES' WITH HUSBAND BLAKE SHELTON

The two "Voice" coaches tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that took place on the property of a newly built estate that Shelton had commissioned for Stefani.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple first began dating back in 2015.

Stefani called the wedding one of the "greatest moments" of her life during an appearance on the "Tell Me About It with Jade Lovine" podcast.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just feel so lucky," she said. "One of those things that you think about a lot in your life, is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace."

"Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."