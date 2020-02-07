Gwen Stefani cancels upcoming 'Just a Girl' Vegas residency show: 'Still not feeling well'

Gwen Stefani appears to not be feeling too great right now.

The 50-year-old star revealed on Friday that she had to cancel her upcoming "Just a Girl" show on Saturday at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater because she's still under the weather.

"I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well & will be unable to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show Saturday, February 8 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas," Stefani tweeted, adding that refunds will be available.

The "Hollaback Girl" songstress continued: "I am doing everything I can to get well & plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12 – 22. Thank u for all of the well wishes. Hope to see you back in Vegas soon. gx #onlyhuman #imsorry #loveuguys."

The news comes just two days after Stefani shared a clip of her dancers preparing for the Vegas residency.

Last month, Stefani took the stage at the Grammys with boyfriend, Blake Shelton, where the pair performed their hit duet "Nobody but You."

"It wasn't written as a duet," Shelton, 43, revealed to Ryan Seacrest on the award show red carpet about the tune.

He added: "Once we listened to it, we realized it's actually a perfect duet, you know? Especially for us. The lyrics of the song fit our story perfectly."