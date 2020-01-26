How Blake Shelton inspired Gwen Stefani's 2020 Grammys look

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are couple goals.

The musical duo stepped out together for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday and sweetly cuddled up on the red carpet.

Shelton, 43, wore an all-black outfit. Meanwhile, Stefani, 50, opted for a white Dolce & Gabbana dress covered in seashells -- a look she joked was inspired by her boyfriend.

"Basically, Blake has been gathering shells over the last four years since we met," Stefani teased while speaking with Ryan Seacrest. "It's actually Dolce & Gabbana, but they did use some of the shells Blake collected for me over the years."

Seacrest, smiling, asked if that was true.

"Of course, man," Shelton jokingly responded. "Actually, some of these still have creatures in them."

Later in the evening, the two took the Grammys' stage to perform their hit duet "Nobody but You."

"It wasn't written as a duet," Shelton revealed to Seacrest, 45, about the tune. "Once we listened to it, we realized it's actually a perfect duet, you know? Especially for us. The lyrics of the song fit our story perfectly."