Gwen Stefani announces Las Vegas show residency
Gwen Stefani is heading to Las Vegas.
The singer announced on Tuesday that she will be kicking off a residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater in June.
The residency, called “Just A Girl,” currently has 25 dates lined up.
It looks like her boyfriend Blake Shelton will have to brush up on her hits — he wasn’t able to identify “Hollaback Girl” on a recent “Tonight Show” appearance.
Stefani’s reps didn’t immediately get back to us.
This story originally appeared in the New York Post.