Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Gwen Stefani announces Las Vegas show residency

By | New York Post
2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 11/3/2017 - Singer Gwen Stefani. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RTX30MN0

2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 11/3/2017 - Singer Gwen Stefani. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RTX30MN0 (REUTERS)

Gwen Stefani is heading to Las Vegas.

The singer announced on Tuesday that she will be kicking off a residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater in June.

The residency, called “Just A Girl,” currently has 25 dates lined up.

It looks like her boyfriend Blake Shelton will have to brush up on her hits — he wasn’t able to identify “Hollaback Girl” on a recent “Tonight Show” appearance.

Stefani’s reps didn’t immediately get back to us.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. 