Gwen Stefani announces Las Vegas show residency

Gwen Stefani is heading to Las Vegas.

The singer announced on Tuesday that she will be kicking off a residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater in June.

The residency, called “Just A Girl,” currently has 25 dates lined up.

It looks like her boyfriend Blake Shelton will have to brush up on her hits — he wasn’t able to identify “Hollaback Girl” on a recent “Tonight Show” appearance.

