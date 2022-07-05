Guns N’ Roses rescheduling Glasgow show due to unrevealed 'illness and medical advice'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Guns N’ Roses announced they are canceling their Tuesday night concert in Glasgow, citing medical concerns as the reason.

The band shared the news Monday evening on their social media accounts, letting fans know they were forced to cancel amid health concerns for an undisclosed illness and in accordance with medical advice they received.

Although they were forced to cancel this show, they assured their fans they are working towards rescheduling, and encouraged them not to get rid of their tickets just yet.

"Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN'R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022," their statement read. "We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience."

While the exact cause of cancellation remains unknown, lead singer Axl Rose told fans during their Sunday show in London that they were forced to change the setlist for the show after some news he received during a recent visit to his doctor.

A video circulating on Twitter shows Rose, 60, informing the crowd about the adjustments made to the setlist, and ensuring them it will still be a great show.

"So I went to the doctors and all that stuff. I slept here last night to make sure," Rose told the crowd in the video. "So I'll be switching the songs around a little bit, vocally. I hope you don't mind. We would like to keep going."

During their previous two shows in London, the band brought out country singer Carrie Underwood, who joined them in singing "Sweet Child O’ Mine" and "Paradise City." Underwood and Rose previously came together to sing those two songs in April at the Stagecoach Festival in California.

Underwood took to social media to express how thankful she is for getting "to spend not one but TWO nights of (her) life on stage with" the famous band, while also thanking the crew and the fans.

The band is scheduled to play Friday in Munich, Germany, and will close out their European tour in Hanover, Germany, on July 15, before hitting the road again in September in South America.